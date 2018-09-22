Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $584,000 Position in BP plc (BP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in BP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BP by 1,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in BP by 2,782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. BP plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Santander upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

