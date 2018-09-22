Red Hat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,787 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 738% compared to the typical volume of 2,719 put options.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 17,117.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $192.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

