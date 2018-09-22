RECORD (RCD) Price Tops $0.0094

RECORD (CURRENCY:RCD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, RECORD has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One RECORD token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinBene. RECORD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $19,427.00 worth of RECORD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00282556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00153190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.06638439 BTC.

About RECORD

The official message board for RECORD is medium.com/record-foundation . The official website for RECORD is recordfoundation.org . RECORD’s official Twitter account is @recordfarm

Buying and Selling RECORD

RECORD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RECORD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RECORD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RECORD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

