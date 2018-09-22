Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3501 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLRE remained flat at $$33.15 on Friday. 1,954,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,574. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

