Raymond James & Associates Has $9.44 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $31.13 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

