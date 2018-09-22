Raymond James & Associates Has $10.16 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

