Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.61% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,036,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,727,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 199,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 190,021 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

