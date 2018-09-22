Rational Ag (RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €597.78 ($695.09).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($732.56) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €612.00 ($711.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of RAA stock traded down €14.50 ($16.86) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €628.00 ($730.23). The stock had a trading volume of 15,011 shares. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.