Range Resources (RRC) PT Set at $21.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) received a $21.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

RRC stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

