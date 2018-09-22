Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.59.

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$11.75 to C$11.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Raging River Exploration from C$13.00 to C$8.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Get Raging River Exploration alerts:

Shares of RRX stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$5.99. 3,076,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,126. Raging River Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.10 million.

In other news, Director Kevin Olson acquired 100,000 shares of Raging River Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$570,000.00.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.