QYNO Trading 59.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 59.5% against the dollar. QYNO has a market capitalization of $230,366.00 and approximately $3,099.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000567 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 7,234,175 coins and its circulating supply is 3,783,300 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

