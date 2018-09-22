Quotient (QTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 224,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.11. Quotient has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNT. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quotient by 341.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quotient by 539.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

