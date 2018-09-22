Quinsam Capital Co. (QCA) Director Buys C$29,000.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.
CNSX:QCA opened at C$0.44 on Friday. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19.
About Quinsam Capital
