Quinsam Capital Co. (QCA) Director Buys C$29,000.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

CNSX:QCA opened at C$0.44 on Friday. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation (Quinsam) is a Canada-based investment and merchant banking company. The Company is focused on the small-cap market, with early-stage investments in such areas as resources and technology. The Company’s merchant banking business encompasses a range of activities, including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments.

