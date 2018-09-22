Quilter (QLT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report released on Wednesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QLT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 163 ($2.12) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 138.92 ($1.81) on Wednesday.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.97%.

In other Quilter news, insider Glyn Jones acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £75,500 ($98,345.71).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

