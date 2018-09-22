Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $79,388.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001240 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053094 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00056081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.02086423 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

