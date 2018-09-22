Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.13 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and $79,388.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001240 BTC.
- OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053094 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031009 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00056081 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.
- Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.02086423 BTC.
About Quantum Resistant Ledger
Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading
Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
