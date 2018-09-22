QUALCOMM (QCOM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.02.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $4,604,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.