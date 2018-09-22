Qiagen NV (QGEN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Qiagen worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Qiagen by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QGEN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

