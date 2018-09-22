Qbic Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Qbic has a market capitalization of $19,547.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qbic has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.03022288 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002155 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004540 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 4,191,704 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,812 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io . Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

