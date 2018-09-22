QASH Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. QASH has a total market cap of $78.51 million and approximately $724,280.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00281060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00151335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.06469951 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, IDEX, GOPAX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.