Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Lowered by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.56%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

