Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Raised by Analyst

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research report issued on Thursday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $101.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEAT. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on BioTelemetry from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $60.65 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,873,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $38,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,810,613 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,166 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

