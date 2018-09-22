Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Boosted by Leerink Swann

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. Leerink Swann has a “Hold” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.03.

AMGN opened at $205.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,460,000 after acquiring an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,551,000 after buying an additional 343,690 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,604,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,227,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

