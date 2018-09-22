Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR) Issued By Cormark

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Yangarra Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 19th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.60 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

In related news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$120,834.00. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, with a total value of C$41,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $924,052.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

