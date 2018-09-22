Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 52.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

