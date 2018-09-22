Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 40,398 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 233.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 196,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,087,000 after purchasing an additional 194,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 153.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 162,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,330,000 after purchasing an additional 153,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JLL opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.