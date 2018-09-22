Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,744 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 295,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,347,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,586,000 after purchasing an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 678,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 376,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $130.90 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.58.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

