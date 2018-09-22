Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $122.49 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.91 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.30.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.