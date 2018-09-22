Provident Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 6.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $180,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.