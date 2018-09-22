Providence Resources (PVR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). 1,780,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 795,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties located offshore the Island of Ireland. It operates in two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. The company's exploration assets are located in the Celticsea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern and Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St George's Channel Basin.

