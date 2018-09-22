ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,270 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 537,225 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,746,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIXY stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 144,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 38,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 178,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares in the last quarter.

