ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) Stake Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $94,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7,290.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 54.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 25.9% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 250,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG opened at $75.35 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2572 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

