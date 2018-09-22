Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 296.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.59.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $926,932.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.