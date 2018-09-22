ProAssurance Co. (PRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 10th

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

ProAssurance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

NYSE:PRA opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.60. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

