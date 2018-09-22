PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 442,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 93,774 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 41.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $115.98 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

