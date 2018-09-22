Power Financial Corp (PWF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 1st

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.433 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

TSE PWF traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,333. Power Financial has a twelve month low of C$29.50 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

Get Power Financial alerts:

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities raised Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Robert Jeffrey Orr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.08, for a total transaction of C$777,000.00.

About Power Financial

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.