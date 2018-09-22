Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of PCH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 937,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,503. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $3.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

