Popular Inc (BPOP) Receives $53.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.06. Popular has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $648.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Popular’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Carrion sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $10,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $127,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,156 shares of company stock worth $17,547,056. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.