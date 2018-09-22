POLY AI Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, POLY AI has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. POLY AI has a total market capitalization of $300.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POLY AI token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00280747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00154111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.17 or 0.06545807 BTC.

About POLY AI

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org

POLY AI Token Trading

POLY AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

