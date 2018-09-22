Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

PBL traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.78. 19,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,664. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$13.50 and a 52-week high of C$24.09.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.83 million during the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 32.94%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and charitable gaming products and services worldwide. The company offers instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services, and vending machines, including charitable game systems and tickets under the brand name of Diamond Game.

