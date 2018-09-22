Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

