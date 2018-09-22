Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 284,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,442,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241,604 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.14.

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.32 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.17 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

