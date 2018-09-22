Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 24,523 Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Deluxe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 538,145 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,361,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 365,138 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 399,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

