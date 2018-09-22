PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

