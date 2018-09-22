PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 30,546 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $624.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $389.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

In related news, Director Alan Tallis sold 20,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $339,406 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

