PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $818,000 Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,965.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 393.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 661,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 2,360.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 356,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342,041 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 570,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 263,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

Several brokerages have commented on MFGP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

