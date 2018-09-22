PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,959 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 28.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,600 shares of company stock worth $9,693,365. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.