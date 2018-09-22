Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $279,072.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,881.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $179,640,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,059 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,847 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

