Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

TSE PZA traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$9.67. 82,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,475. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.28 and a twelve month high of C$17.40.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of C$131.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

