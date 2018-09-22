Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$47.00” Price Target for General Mills (GIS)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.29.

NYSE GIS opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in General Mills by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

