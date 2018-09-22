Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Acceleron Pharma Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a report released on Monday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XLRN. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of XLRN opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.39. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.